Pasco deputies search for missing teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Deputies said Elvis Jose Rohena disappeared on Saturday in the Land O’ Lakes area.
He left an undisclosed location on foot and has not been seen since. He does not have his cell phone, wallet or ID card.
Rohena is described as a 5’10”, 125 lb male. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black basketball shorts with a red stripe and black shoes.
If you see Rohena, please call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS) or 1-800-706-2488.
