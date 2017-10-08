Nate weakens to tropical storm as it moves inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nate has weakened to become a tropical storm again as it moves inland Sunday morning.

Nate made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday in southeast Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River. It made a second landfall in Mississippi around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The tropical storm is now rapidly weakening as it continues to move farther inland over Mississippi and Alabama, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., Nate was about 80 miles north-northeast of Biloxi, Mississippi and 135 west-southwest of Montgomery, Alabama. Maximum sustained winds are at 70 mph.

The hurricane warning for the Alabama/Florida border was discontinued Sunday morning, along with the tropical storm warning near New Orleans.

A storm surge warning is still in effect for North of Pointe a la Hache to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River eastward to Indian Pass in Florida.