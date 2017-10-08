Nate weakens to tropical storm as it moves inland

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nate has weakened to become a tropical storm again as it moves inland Sunday morning.

Nate made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on Saturday in southeast Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River. It made a second landfall in Mississippi around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The tropical storm is now rapidly weakening as it continues to move farther inland over Mississippi and Alabama, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., Nate was about 80 miles north-northeast of Biloxi, Mississippi and 135 west-southwest of Montgomery, Alabama. Maximum sustained winds are at 70 mph.

The hurricane warning for the Alabama/Florida border was discontinued Sunday morning, along with the tropical storm warning near New Orleans.

A storm surge warning is still in effect for North of Pointe a la Hache to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River eastward to Indian Pass in Florida.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s