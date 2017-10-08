Man dies in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of 28th Ave South.

Police said two adult males were involved in the shooting and were known to each other.  Their names have not been disclosed.

One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody with charges pending.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

