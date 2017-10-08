Headlines: Missing kayaker found dead; Nate brings heavy rain; Aldean honors Vegas victims

TODAY’S WEATHER
It will be warm and humid today with scattered storms. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- Body of missing kayaker found in Gibsonton
- Traffic snarled in Plant City as families try to apply for hurricane relief
- Sen. Corker hits back after Trump’s critical tweets
- Nate weakens to tropical depression as heavy rain continues in southeast
- Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on ‘SNL’
- Videos show storm surge, flooding after Hurricane Nate hits Mississippi
- In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror
- McCann has go-ahead goal after review, Panthers defeat Lightning 5-4
DON’T MISS IT