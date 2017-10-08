Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing kayaker in Hillsborough County.

Authorities say 44-year-old Mark Fanchura is missing. His 9-foot lime green kayak was found drifting in the bay around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fanchura’s wife told the Coast Guard her husband left from Gibsonton around 6 a.m. to kayak in Tampa Bay but never returned.

The Coast Guard sent a boat crew from St. Petersburg and a helicopter from Clearwater to search for Fanchura along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and FWC officials.

Boaters are being asked to keep a lookout for him and contact Coast Guard watchstanders at (727) 824-7506 if you have any information.