Clearwater Coast Guard crew delivers supplies to cutoff locations in Puerto Rico

ISABELA, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – A local Coast Guard crew delivered some much-needed supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico this weekend.

On Sunday, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater flew food and water to Hurricane Maria survivors near Isabela. U.S. District 7 also helped fly over supplies.

Air Station Borinquen has been helping Puerto Ricans stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads after Maria hit the island weeks ago.

The majority homes and businesses in Puerto Rico still remain without power as the islands electric grid remains down. Officials say that outage could last for months.

