Clearwater Coast Guard crew delivers supplies to cutoff locations in Puerto Rico

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Coast Guard

ISABELA, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – A local Coast Guard crew delivered some much-needed supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico this weekend.

On Sunday, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater flew food and water to Hurricane Maria survivors near Isabela.  U.S. District 7 also helped fly over supplies.

Air Station Borinquen has been helping Puerto Ricans stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads after Maria hit the island weeks ago.

The majority homes and businesses in Puerto Rico still remain without power as the islands electric grid remains down.  Officials say that outage could last for months.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s