Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Brown raises fist during national anthem

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Brown became the first NHL player to join the ongoing national anthem protests on Saturday night.

Brown hinted to reporters he was considering raising his fist earlier this week and on Saturday night he did, according to Sports Illustrated.

Brown joins a growing number of athletes protesting the anthem this season after NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling last year to as a protest against racial injustice.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com soon.