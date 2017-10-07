Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Brown raises fist during national anthem

By Published:
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Brown became the first NHL player to join the ongoing national anthem protests on Saturday night.

Brown hinted to reporters he was considering raising his fist earlier this week and on Saturday night he did, according to Sports Illustrated.

Brown joins a growing number of athletes protesting the anthem this season after NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling last year to as a protest against racial injustice.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com soon.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s