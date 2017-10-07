South Dakota St. Bernard sets world record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WFLA/KDLT) – A South Dakota St. Bernard has set a world record for having the longest tongue for a dog.

According to the Guinness World Record, Mochi’s tongue measures 7.31 inches.

The previous record was held by a Pekingese whose tongue measured 4.5 inches.

Mochi’s owner says while her dog is happy, she has some breathing problems because her tongue is so long.

Mochi also slobbers more than usual when she’s nervous.

