South Dakota St. Bernard sets world record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WFLA/KDLT) – A South Dakota St. Bernard has set a world record for having the longest tongue for a dog.
According to the Guinness World Record, Mochi’s tongue measures 7.31 inches.
The previous record was held by a Pekingese whose tongue measured 4.5 inches.
Mochi’s owner says while her dog is happy, she has some breathing problems because her tongue is so long.
Mochi also slobbers more than usual when she’s nervous.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘Dangerous psychopath’ sexually assaulted 81-year-old Haines City woman
- Mother charged for torturing, fatally burning 4-year-old son with autism
- 13 Florida cases: CDC warns of bacterial-illness outbreak linked to pet-store puppies
- Riverview man accused of murdering daughter, 13, to appear in court
- White nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at Univ. of Florida
- TS Nate to bring rip current risk to Tampa Bay area this weekend