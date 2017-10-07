Polk veterans treated to ‘Virtual Flight to Honor’

Polk Co. veterans were treated to a "Virtual Flight to Honor."

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two dozen Polk County veterans were honored for their service with a special tribute.

Unable to travel to Washington DC on Honor Flights to visit the national monuments, the veterans were treated to a “Virtual Flight to Honor.”

Hosted by the American Legion Post #8, the veterans watched a video that shows a veteran’s perspective of the tour of military memorials.

Each veteran was honored with a cornerstone salute and received a special certificate and pin.

They also signed an American flag and received a mailbag filled with letters written by local community members and a quilt.

Each veteran was assigned a volunteer guardian who accompanied their veteran throughout the special day.

