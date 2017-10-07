No bond for ‘dangerous psychopath’ accused of sexually assaulting Haines City woman, 81

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who is described as a dangerous psychopath and is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman will remain in jail after a Polk County judge refused to grant him bond on Saturday morning.

Julio Ruiz, 42, was charged with forced Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Burglary with Battery, Robbery and Tampering with Evidence.

Ruiz made his first appearance before a judge on Saturday. He was out on bond for a different crime when he was arrested for sexually battering the woman.

Investigators say Ruiz attacked the victim in her home on Thursday evening Sept. 28 and Friday morning Sept. 29. “This is a bad, dangerous person… He’s a psychopath, he’s very dangerous,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd when announcing Ruiz’s arrest.

Ruiz lived within walking distance of the victim, who did not know him.

Ruiz lives in Haines City and is married with children. His wife is currently pregnant.

Authorities say he has an extensive arrest record and has been arrested in California, Pennsylvania and Florida on charges of Sexual Battery, Burglary, Cocaine Possession, Firearms possession, Carjacking, Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Harassment.

Ruiz’s next court date is November 7, when he will be arraigned.

