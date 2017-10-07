Nate strengthens to Cat. 1 hurricane overnight, takes aim at N. Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nate strengthened into a hurricane overnight and is moving rapidly over the central Gulf of Mexico toward the coast of Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

“Nate is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast overnight Saturday into Sunday as a Category 1 Hurricane. Heavy rain and highs winds are expected for cities like Biloxi, Pensacola, and Gulfport, Alabama. A storm surge of 6-9 feet will likely occur during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

“Locally, we will experience higher-than-normal wave activity and a high risk of rip current along Gulf beaches,” said Bloodsworth.

As of 5 a.m. on Saturday, Hurricane Nate was about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to prepare the Florida Panhandle for Hurricane Nate. 

Watches and Warnings in Effect

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
  • Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida
  • Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Lake Maurepas
  • West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana
  • East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Lake Maurepas
  • East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line
  • West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • East of the the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida
  • West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

 

 

 

 

