Girl hurt in fall from Ferris wheel at Virginia carnival

By Published:
WWBT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A fire official says a young girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after she fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Bailey Martin tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the girl fell about 10 feet Friday night. He says the ride was shut down and emergency workers got everyone else off safely.

Martin says a city inspector was called to investigate the ride and determine what caused the girl, who is around 10 years old, to fall.

A representative of the company operating the carnival told WWBT-TV the incident was caused by “patron error.” Dreamland Amusement didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s