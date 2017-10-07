Girl hurt in fall from Ferris wheel at Virginia carnival

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A fire official says a young girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after she fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Bailey Martin tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the girl fell about 10 feet Friday night. He says the ride was shut down and emergency workers got everyone else off safely.
Martin says a city inspector was called to investigate the ride and determine what caused the girl, who is around 10 years old, to fall.
A representative of the company operating the carnival told WWBT-TV the incident was caused by “patron error.” Dreamland Amusement didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking further comment.
