Florida native was 4th US soldier killed in Niger ambush

By Published:
Sgt. La David T. Johnson (U.S. Army Special Operations Command)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has identified the fourth U.S. soldier killed in Niger when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group.

The American soldier is 25-year-old Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida. Johnson was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The military says his body was found Friday after an extensive search. The bodies of the three other U.S. troops were recovered shortly after Wednesday’s attack, which also killed four Niger military members.

The U.S. and Niger forces were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed.

U.S. special operations forces have been working with Niger’s military in the fight extremists in the African region.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s