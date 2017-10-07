FEMA to offer Hurricane Irma disaster assistance today in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – FEMA will offer Hurricane Irma disaster assistance in Pasco County on Saturday.

A Disaster Survivor Assistance Team will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Regency Park Library, located at 9701 Little Rd. in New Port Richey to help Pasco County residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives will be on site to provide assistance registering for FEMA aid.

They will also be available to answer questions and help with any previous application issues.

To register for disaster assistance online, please visit: http://www.disasterassistance.gov.

To register by phone, call: 800.621.FEMA (3362).