Dock breaks free from residence near New Pass Inlet

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are warning boaters about dangers of high water levels after a massive dock broke free near New Pass Inlet.
Multiple agencies worked together to secure the dock, which broke off from a residence.
The runaway dock created a bit of a navigational hazard for boaters in the past and intercoastal waterway.
Police said on Facebook that the incident served as a good reminder for boaters to secure boats on lifts and remove any items that may float off docks during extreme high tides.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Cat. 1 Hurricane Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River
- Tampa Bay Lightning’s J.T. Brown raises fist during national anthem
- Florida native was 4th US soldier killed in Niger ambush
- Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation
- Boy, 3, and more than 50 dogs removed from Ocala home that smelled of feces, urine
- Danish police find journalist’s head, other body parts in submarine case
- 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies shows up on weather radar
- Big changes coming this year for Black Friday