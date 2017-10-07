Dock breaks free from residence near New Pass Inlet

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are warning boaters about dangers of high water levels after a massive dock broke free near New Pass Inlet.

Multiple agencies worked together to secure the dock, which broke off from a residence.

The runaway dock created a bit of a navigational hazard for boaters in the past and intercoastal waterway.

Police said on Facebook that the incident served as a good reminder for boaters to secure boats on lifts and remove any items that may float off docks during extreme high tides.

