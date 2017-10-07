Deputies search for missing, endangered Lutz man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing, endangered Lutz man.
On Friday night, Deputies responded to a home on Chemille Drive after learning Roy Brady, 44, had threatened to harm himself.
When deputies arrived, Brady climbed through the bathroom window and fled the area.
K9, aviation, and several other units were called in to look for Brady, but they haven’t been able to find him.
If you know where he is, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
