Colorful hot-air balloons fill the sky at Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CNN) – Hundreds of colorful hot-air balloons lifted-off into the morning sky in New Mexico today for the 46th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The festival is referred to as the world’s largest hot-air ballooning event.

People come from all over the world to see the mass ascension.

This year’s Fiesta features about 500 traditional hot-air balloons and 94 character balloons, including smokey bear and others.

The event runs through Sunday, October 15 and is expected to attract close to a million visitors.

