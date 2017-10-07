Child, 50+ dogs removed from Ocala home that smelled of feces

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities removed a toddler from an Ocala home that contained more than 50 dogs and smelled of feces and urine.

Animal services officers said they saw urine running out from under a side door of the home.

Police said the 3-year-old boy was in a home on Northeast 12th Avenue in Ocala that was in deplorable condition.

Neighbors told officers there was an awful smell coming from home.

Once inside, police determined the conditions were too hazardous for the toddler and called the Florida Department of Children and Families, who took the child.

Animal control removed all of the dogs.

WESH reported that an elderly woman and her husband, who suffers from dementia, were staying at the home, which is rented by a relative.

The couple evacuate there because of Hurricane Irma and brought the dogs with them from a kennel in Brooksville.

No charges have been filed in the case. Authorities are investigating.