Buccaneers kick off 5th annual Treasure Chest 5K Run/Walk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined forces on Saturday for a great cause.

Both organizations took part in the fifth annual Treasure Chests 5K Run/Walk & Corporate Challenge, an event highlighting the NFL-wide Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative.

“We are excited once again to join with our partners at Florida Hospital to recognize survivors and support breast cancer research through the Treasure Chests Finish at the 50 Fun Run and Corporate Challenge,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “The Buccaneers’ partnership with Florida Hospital makes it possible to reach more people and have a larger health and wellness impact on the Tampa Bay area as we work to bring an end to breast cancer.”

More than 4,000 runners joined the race, which finished at the 50-yard line inside Raymond James Stadium.

All proceeds go toward breast cancer research and patient services in Tampa Bay.

“Florida Hospital is honored to partner with the Bucs, as this event plays an important role in supporting breast cancer awareness in Tampa Bay while encouraging our community to take action and get moving for a very important cause,” said Lauren Key, Senior Executive Officer of Consumer Strategy, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of Adventist Health System. “We know the best line of defense against breast cancer is early detection through a screening mammogram.”

The hospital is making it easy for women to schedule a mammogram by calling 1-844-804-9378 or visiting PinkOutTampaBay.com.

