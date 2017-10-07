3 wanted for shoplifting at Ace Hardware in Odessa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough detectives are asking for the public’s help in catching three shoplifting suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, two unidentified men and an unknown woman walked into the Ace Hardware located at 8538 Gunn Hwy. in Odessa.

One of the men stole a special order Stihl chainsaw as the other man distracted a store employee.

The chainsaw was valued at $650.

The trio left the store in a dark green Dodge truck.

The first suspect is described as a 6′-6’04” white male between the ages of 25 and 35. He weighs approximately 175 – 200 pounds and has brown hair and two visible tattoos— one on the back of his neck and a sleeve covering his right arm.

The second man is described as a 5’08”-5’11” white male between 25 and 30-years-old. He weighs approximately 150-175 pounds and has brown hair, a thin build and was last seen wearing a Bucs t-shirt and shorts.

The woman has a thin build, blonde hair and was last seen wearing shorts and a white Aeropostale shirt.

If you recognize the suspects, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.\

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

MORE TOP STORIES