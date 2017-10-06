VIDEO: ‘Bully bandit’ frisks elderly pastor in St. Pete, steals his money

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Pete are trying to catch a “bully bandit” who can be seen on video frisking a 94-year-old pastor.

The video shows the bandit approach the victim at a gas station and offer to help him pump gas. He reaches for the victim’s shirt and pants pockets as the victim walks into the store and again when he tries to leave.

The suspect will not leave the victim alone and continues to grab at his pockets until he is able to take an undisclosed amount of cash and flees.

If you recognize the man in the video, please text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to TIP411 (847-411), or call 727-893-7780.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES