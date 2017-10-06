Vehicle burglar sought in Hillsborough Co.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help catching a vehicle burglar.

Deputies said a man pictured broke into a vehicle in the parking lot of the University Lake Apartments, which is located at 14200 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

In the process, he stole an iPhone 6S and a wallet with several credit cards.

The suspect then went to a Walmart located at 2701 E. Fletcher Ave. and used the victim’s bank card.

He is described as a black male between the age of 18 and 25.  He has short black hair, a muscular/slender build and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black sandals.

If you recognize the man in the picture, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

