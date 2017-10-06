Unknown gunman shoots teenage girl at Spring Hill apartment complex

Deputies responded to the Spring Haven Apartments, in Spring Hill around 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues Friday for an unknown gunman who shot an 18-year-old girl at Spring Hill apartment complex on Thursday night.

The teenager was airlifted to a trauma center for treament. Her name and condition has not been released.

Deputies responded to the Spring Haven Apartments, in Spring Hill around 9:38 p.m.

The girl was walking along Spring Haven Loop area, near the apartment’s clubhouse when she was shot.

The suspect is described as a black teenage male, who was wearing black basketball shorts and white or grey sneakers. He was not wearing a shirt and was carrying a small sling bag.

The suspect was last seen running east, across Mariner Boulevard, toward the Wellington community.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and aviation unit searched for the suspect on Thursday evening. Residents living in and around Wellington were  encouraged to stay inside.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

