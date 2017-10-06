TS Nate to bring rip current risk to Tampa Bay area this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nate is expected to bring high surfs and a high risk of rip currents this weekend.

Nate is moving toward the Northwest Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for metropolitan New Orleans and parts of coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

“Nate will likely gain strength today over the Western Caribbean. The waters are extremely warm and the vertical wind shear is low. Nate is expected to become a hurricane before impacting the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast early Sunday morning. For the Tampa Bay area, will will see some higher-than-normal surf and a high risk of rip currents for the weekend,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, Nate was about 60 miles east-northeast of Guanaja, Honduras and about 275 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Nate’s maximum sustained winds re 45 mph.

Here are the watches and warnings in effect-

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Punta Castilla Honduras to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
  • Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
  • Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
  • Metropolitan New Orleans
  • Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
  • Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line
  • West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

