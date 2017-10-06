Target 8: Required storm shutters missing and misfit

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The destructive force of Hurricane Irma convinced homeowners to board up or get blown down.

In North Port, Bob Roehrig’s Sam Rodgers home sits in an area where either impact-resistant windows or storm shutters are required. The house came with fiberglass storm shutters supplied by Global Protection Products.

“They do not fit,” complained Bob Roehrig.

The shutters are supposed to fit over threaded studs that the homeowner screws into the wall around windows and doors.

A wingnut is screwed on to hold the shutter in place.

The problem Roehrig and his neighbors encountered repeatedly is the studs did not align with the eyelets or grommets in the shutters.

“They don’t fit, they don’t match,” said homeowner Bob Modafferi.

Modafferi found himself having to smack the studs with a hammer to move them enough to make them fit.

“We have a hurricane coming through, I need to get these shutters up, there’s no way I was able to do it unless I actually bent the stud at the risk of damaging the structure underneath, but I had not other choice,” he explained.

“They’re so far off the grommet from the studs, I couldn’t even force them,” added Roehrig.

Roehrig sweated out Irma with his large sliding glass door unprotected.

Last week, homeowners in Apollo Beach contacted Target 8 because as Irma approached, they also found some of their GPP supplied shutters were missing, didn’t fit, or were without brackets and hardware.

Like in Apollo Beach, GPP supplied North Port homeowners with a certification assuring that all openings had fitted protection. The company claims it even sent pictures of each house to the respective building departments.

“I did call the building department,” said Roehrig. “They did not inspect it physically. They said the company GPP sent them pictures and they couldn’t even verify that they were pictures of my house.”

The president of Sam Rodgers Homes told us he is well aware of these problems. Richard Rodgers says he has spoken with GPP and promises to make it right with all of the affected homeowners.

