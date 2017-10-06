Tampa Tattoo Artist Convention this weekend

TAMPA (WFLA) – This is a big weekend for tattoo artist all over the Tampa Bay area.

Starting Friday, close to 300 artists from all over the world will be at the Tampa Convention Center for the 2017 Tampa Tattoo Artist Convention.

Da Mucca is a local tattoo artist and he owns Ink Fink tattoo shop on W. Waters Avenue.

Da Mucca and some of his tattoo artist have attended the tattoo convention in the past and plan on attending this year. Da Mucca says having the tattoo convention in Tampa gives local artist a great opportunity to see what artist around the world are doing and improve their tattoos skills.

The convention is full of celebrity guest from the hit show Ink Masters.

Tickets are only sold at the show and children 12 and under get in free.