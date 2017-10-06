Tampa donation site for Puerto Rico supplies is calling for more volunteers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group collecting supplies for the people in Puerto Rico are asking for help from you. Course of Action Puerto Rico has received a tremendous amount of donations for the victims of Hurricane Maria.

They are storing them at the warehouse located at 4916 South Lois Avenue in Tampa and they need volunteers.

“We need people to sort our donations, to pack the donations, to pallet the donations, and wrap them so we can easily ship them to Puerto Rico,” said Antonio Solar, who is helping with the effort.

The group has already sent supplies to the island by plane, but they want to get those supplies to the people quicker.

Janet Fonseca has been volunteering at the warehouse for two days. She tells us it is both gratifying and humbling to be there. She has family and friends in Puerto Rico.

“This is a way to show we really care,” she said.

Maria Quesada has a brother, who is a doctor in Puerto Rico. She tells us the people need the most basic necessities.

“They do not have food,” said Quesada, “They do not have energy. They do not have water.”

These volunteers are calling for more volunteers.

“We have to help our society,” said Fonseca.

They plan to continue with the effort until everyone in Puerto Rico is satisfied.

“It is a long process and we are going to stay here until the last person has food,” said Quesada.

If you would like to volunteer at the warehouse, you can visit the site at 4916 South Lois Avenue every day of the week except Wednesday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

