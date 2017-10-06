Tampa Bay area experiencing higher tides than usual

(WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is experiencing higher tides than usual on Friday that will continue in to this weekend.
The City of Tarpon Springs issued an email about tidal flooding on Friday.
The city is experiencing a tide that is “significantly above normal” that is causing flooding.
Water should recede with the outgoing tide, but the city expects similar flooding Saturday with the high tide at approximately 2:30 p.m.
“Abnormally high tides occur this time of year in Florida when the moon is at its perigee (closest to earth) and is aligned with the sun and moon. This gravitational pull causes higher than normal tides,” said Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve.
“On the east coast, they are known as ‘king tides,’ and with a strong onshore flow from the east, they can cause local flooding. Recent rains and saturated ground can also make this flooding even worse.”
