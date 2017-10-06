Harvey Weinstein to be suspended over sexual harassment allegations

(AP) – A source with knowledge of the decision says Harvey Weinstein will be suspended from his film company pending an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims leveled against the Oscar winner.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, says an announcement on the suspension and investigation is expected on Friday.

The decision was made by The Weinstein Co.’s board of directors.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment.

Weinstein said Thursday that he was taking a leave of absence.

Leadership of The Weinstein Co. is expected to be assumed by Weinstein’s brother, Bob Weinstein, and David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer and president.

Weinstein has long held a larger-than-life role in Hollywood, but many are questioning whether his career will survive detailed accusations of sexual harassment leveled by several women.

The accusations were published Thursday by The New York Times and include accusations Weinstein sexually harassed actresses, including Ashley Judd, and former employees.

Weinstein has said he is taking a leave of absence from his company and acknowledged he has behaved poorly, but has accused the Times of rushing its story to publication because of a vendetta against him.

The Times says it stands by its reporting. Richard Rushfield, founder and editor of industry newsletter The Ankler, says the accusations against Weinstein mean there will now be a “cost” associated with working with the Oscar winner.