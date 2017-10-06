Riverview man accused of murdering daughter, 13, to appear in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Riverview father Nahshon Shannon will appear in court Friday to face murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 13-year-old daughter.

Janessa Shannon was a young teen loved by many.  In July, she left her mom’s house in Manatee County to go to her father’s house in Riverview. Her mother, Michelle Moseley never thought that would be the last time she saw her little girl.

Detectives now believe Nahson Shannon, who has a violent criminal background, got so angry during an argument with his daughter, he murdered her and dumped her body in a nature preserve, leaving her in a shallow grave.

Janessa’s mother carries a lot of guilt. “And, in that moment of him hurting her, I couldn’t be there. And the thoughts she thought, running through her mind, I couldn’t be there. I’ve always told my kids, I’ll protect you. I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll never let anything bad happen to you,” she told WFLA News Channel 8.

Nahshon Shannon was arrested yesterday. He’s expected to make his first appearance this morning at the Hillsborough County courthouse.

