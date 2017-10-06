Riverview father accused of murder appears in court

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Nahshon Shannon is accused of the unthinkable—killing his own child.

The 37-year-old Riverview man was charged in the death of his 13-year-old daughter Janessa.

Janessa was first reported missing on July 3.  Her body was later discovered in southeastern Hillsborough County in a remote area of Triple Creek Nature Preserve.

Friday morning, Shannon was scheduled to appear in front of a Hillsborough County judge to formally hear the charges against him.

The procedure, which is a routine part of the justice system, allows defendants to know what they’re charged with and ensures they have an attorney assigned to their case.  But Friday morning was not routine.

A Hillsborough County deputy informed the judge that Shannon wouldn’t come out and was refusing to have an attorney appointed for him.

The judge asked deputies to bring Shannon out anyway and when they did, she informed him he is charged with first-degree murder.

In Shannon’s Riverview neighborhood, people who know him are shocked by the news.

They describe Shannon as a nice man who never made any problems in the neighborhood.

Janessa’s mother tells a different story.

She is outraged that he asked for her daughter’s return when she was first reported missing because Michelle Mosley believes that Shannon knew all along what happened to Janessa.

“The sad thing about it is, she looked up to him, like, she loved her father. To her, he could do no wrong,” said Mosley.

Follow Jeff Patterson on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s