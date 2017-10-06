Riverview father accused of murder appears in court

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Nahshon Shannon is accused of the unthinkable—killing his own child.

The 37-year-old Riverview man was charged in the death of his 13-year-old daughter Janessa.

Janessa was first reported missing on July 3. Her body was later discovered in southeastern Hillsborough County in a remote area of Triple Creek Nature Preserve.

Friday morning, Shannon was scheduled to appear in front of a Hillsborough County judge to formally hear the charges against him.

The procedure, which is a routine part of the justice system, allows defendants to know what they’re charged with and ensures they have an attorney assigned to their case. But Friday morning was not routine.

A Hillsborough County deputy informed the judge that Shannon wouldn’t come out and was refusing to have an attorney appointed for him.

The judge asked deputies to bring Shannon out anyway and when they did, she informed him he is charged with first-degree murder.

In Shannon’s Riverview neighborhood, people who know him are shocked by the news.

They describe Shannon as a nice man who never made any problems in the neighborhood.

Janessa’s mother tells a different story.

She is outraged that he asked for her daughter’s return when she was first reported missing because Michelle Mosley believes that Shannon knew all along what happened to Janessa.

“The sad thing about it is, she looked up to him, like, she loved her father. To her, he could do no wrong,” said Mosley.

