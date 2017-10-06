Pinellas County hosting free tire disposal event on Saturday

Pinellas County is hosting a free tire disposal event for residents on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at six locations throughout the county. Pinellas County Mosquito Control, Solid Waste, Public Works and Parks and Conservation Resources, in partnership with the cities of St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs, are hosting this countywide event in a continued effort to reduce the spread of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses.

“Collecting tires will remove mosquito breeding habitats from our environment,” said Brian Lawton, Pinellas County vegetation management and mosquito control manager. “Eliminating these habitats reduces the population of adult mosquitoes and reduces the threat from mosquito-transmitted diseases such as Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika.”

Tires will be collected at the following locations:

Tarpon Springs: Tarpon Springs Yard Waste Facility, 898 South Levis Ave.

Palm Harbor: John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Rd. S.

Clearwater: Pinellas County Mosquito Control, 4100 118th Ave. N.

Largo: Eagle Lake Park, 1800 Keene Road

Largo: Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave. N.

St. Petersburg: Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S.

This event is for Pinellas County residents only; proof of identification is required. No business drop-offs will be accepted. County residents will be able to bring up to 12 tires of 36″ in diameter or less per customer. They will be accepted with or without rims.

The collected tires will be processed through Pinellas County Solid Waste’s Waste-to-Energy facility, which generates enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes a day. Additionally, metal from the tires will be recovered from the remaining ash and recycled.

For more information, residents may call Pinellas County Mosquito Control at (727) 464-7503 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/mosquito_control.htm.