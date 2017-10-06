Mother of murdered Manatee 13-year-old feeling survivor’s guilt, father stands charged

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – How did this happen? More importantly – why?

Why is a young woman dead? Janessa Shannon was just 13-years-old.

The Bradenton teenager had her whole life ahead of her. Sadly, during the final moments of that young life, she experienced the ultimate betrayal. The man she loved most in life, someone she admired, would I would instead become her greatest fear.

It is a chilling image that haunts her family members who are mourning her death.

So, why did Janessa die allegedly at the hands of her own father? How in the world does a father murder his little girl?

It was summertime, in mid-July when Janessa left her Bradenton home to go visit her father in Riverview. When she left her mother’s Manatee County home that day, it would be the last time her mother would ever see her. The eighth grader would never return.

Instead, her fate was sealed.

Nahshon Shannon, according to detectives, is a violent man with a lengthy criminal record including 11 felony convictions. His temper was well known and Janessa’s mother claims, her daughter was often the recipient of his rages.

Janessa’s savage murder, in which her father stands accused, began with the detective say, when she got into an argument with her father. The 13-year-old was caught by her mother, doing with teenagers often do, breaking the rules.

The 13-year-old snuck out of the house several times and her mother shared the information with Janessa’s father.

When the teenager went to visit her dad during the summer, and intense argument began when the two fought over Janessa’s behavior.

Shockingly, the fight allegedly ended with the 13-year-old’s death. Unbeknownst to anyone, her body was tossed into a nature preserve nearby, where she would lie alone in a shallow grave.

The teenager’s father would claim his daughter was a runaway, a missing person.

The mother tells us that while the family panicked, prayed and searched all over the Tampa Bay area, her daughter was there the entire time.

Michelle Mosley maintains that Janessa’s father lied the entire time about where his daughter was.

Ultimately, Janessa’s mother feels tremendous guilt after feeling as though she broke a promise that she made to her daughter years ago.

“I told my kids, ‘I’ll protect you. I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll never let anything bad happen to you,'” she told News Channel 8.

Michelle tells us she would do anything to go back to that day. She thinks about her daughter’s final moments and her heart aches. For this mom, her world will never be the same. She just wishes she could have been there to save her daughter.

“In that moment of him hurting her, I couldn’t be there. And the thoughts she thought, running through her mind, I couldn’t be,” she said.

“She loved her father. To her, he could do no wrong. She loved him so much, but yet you still did this to her.”

