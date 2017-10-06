Morean Arts Center offers wide variety of workshops

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Morean Arts Center is leading the charge in St. Petersburg’s arts district, which is growing every day.

“Art is this city and this city is art,” said Ciara Sibbick of the Morean Arts Center.

The Morean Center for Clay gives aspiring artists a place to showcase their work. The center in downtown St. Petersburg also gives people who want to try their hand at being creative, a chance to attend workshops, and some of them are free of charge.

“We have drawing, painting, clay, metal working, glass blowing, pretty much anything you want to try you can try here,” said Sibbick.

The Morean Arts Center raises money every year with a party at it’s Center for Clay at the beautifully stored historic train station on 22nd Street South, but the event was booked the same weekend Hurricane Irma hit the west coast of Florida.

The fundraiser is now rescheduled for October 21st. You can contact The Morean Arts Center for ticket information about a night filled with great food, music and of course art.

