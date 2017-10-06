Men shocked while working on power pole in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Two men working on a power pole were hospitalized after being shocked in Florida.

The Naples Daily News reports that the men were injured Thursday.

North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District says both men were alive when they were taken to a North Naples hospital.

Officials weren’t immediately saying what led up to the injuries. It wasn’t clear what company the men worked for.

