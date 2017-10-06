Man shot during attempted armed robbery in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot in the stomach during an attempted armed robbery early Thursday morning in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department responded to a parking lot in the 2000 block of Bay Street around 5 a.m.

According to police, the men had been arguing. One man shot the other and fled the scene.

The victim is recovering at a nearby hospital. The suspect remains at large.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062.

