Man in wheelchair accused of sexually assaulting baby at Orlando Chick-fil-A, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — On Friday at 8:57 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a sex crime happening at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on S. Kirkman Road and Conway Road.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers spoke to a witness who said they saw a man standing at the urinal with a baby committing a sexual act.

The witness told police that an attempt was made to stop the suspect from committing the act. However, the suspect, David M. Gray, pulled a stun gun out, confronting the witness, and told the witness, “I will (expletive) kill you.” The witness feared for his safety, police said. Gray, who was in a wheelchair, allegedly left the bathroom and ran over the witness’s foot with his wheelchair.

Another customer in the store was also yelling and said to, “call the police, a child is being abused in the bathroom,” according to the report.

According to police, there is probable cause to charge Gray with capital sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, lewd and lascivious exposure and child abuse.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES