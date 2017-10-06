Lakewood Ranch gun shop refuses to sell ‘bump stocks’

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, an employee of North Raleigh Guns demonstrates how a “bump” stock works at the Raleigh, N.C., shop. The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, attached what is called a “bump-stock” to two of his weapons, in effect converting semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic ones. (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Since the Las Vegas strip massacre, a lot of gun shop owners have been getting requests for bumps stocks. That’s the device the shooter used to turn his semi-automatic weapons into something that acts more like an automatic weapon.

At Aegis Tactical in Lakewood Ranch, the owner Joe Krawtschenko said on Monday alone, the day after the shooting, he received 10 calls and several emails from people wanting to buy those devices.

“People are actually calling saying they want the equipment that the guy used in Vegas. They wanted this bump stock… slide fire. We just refused to sell it,” he said.

Krawtschenko knows he could make money off the devices, but said he won’t order or sell them.

“It’s being responsible…that it’s a novelty item for a gun. They’re not accurate,” he said.

Krawtschenko posted a video on Facebook knowing he could potentially get a lot of bad feedback from people who support the right to buy the device.

But, he said the response has been overwhelmingly supportive.

We asked him if he was surprised so many people were calling to buy them.

“They’re still calling this morning, asking and arguing with us why we won’t sell them. It’s just the responsible thing to do. It’s out of the respect for victims and the families out in Las Vegas,” he said.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s