Lakewood Ranch gun shop refuses to sell ‘bump stocks’

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Since the Las Vegas strip massacre, a lot of gun shop owners have been getting requests for bumps stocks. That’s the device the shooter used to turn his semi-automatic weapons into something that acts more like an automatic weapon.

At Aegis Tactical in Lakewood Ranch, the owner Joe Krawtschenko said on Monday alone, the day after the shooting, he received 10 calls and several emails from people wanting to buy those devices.

“People are actually calling saying they want the equipment that the guy used in Vegas. They wanted this bump stock… slide fire. We just refused to sell it,” he said.

Krawtschenko knows he could make money off the devices, but said he won’t order or sell them.

“It’s being responsible…that it’s a novelty item for a gun. They’re not accurate,” he said.

Krawtschenko posted a video on Facebook knowing he could potentially get a lot of bad feedback from people who support the right to buy the device.

But, he said the response has been overwhelmingly supportive.

We asked him if he was surprised so many people were calling to buy them.

“They’re still calling this morning, asking and arguing with us why we won’t sell them. It’s just the responsible thing to do. It’s out of the respect for victims and the families out in Las Vegas,” he said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES