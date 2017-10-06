Jury finds former Sarasota deputy Frank Bybee not guilty of attempted first degree murder

By Published: Updated:
Former Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy Frankie Bybee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury ruled on Friday that former Sarasota County Deputy Frank Bybee is not guilty of attempted first degree murder of a 79-year-old woman.

The jury did rule that Bybee is guilty of kidnapping and other charges.

The jury deliberated for seven hours on Friday.

Bybee faced 18 felony charges that included attempted murder, kidnapping and exploitation of the elderly.

Prosecutor Karen Fraivillig said Bybee befriended 79-year-old Marcia Sohl in October 2016 when he had to Baker Act her.

Over the next few months, prosecutors say Bybee took advantage of Sohl, accessing her bank accounts and retrieving money from her account numerous times to buy items like gas.

Bybee’s sentencing date has not been scheduled.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s