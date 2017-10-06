Jury finds former Sarasota deputy Frank Bybee not guilty of attempted first degree murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury ruled on Friday that former Sarasota County Deputy Frank Bybee is not guilty of attempted first degree murder of a 79-year-old woman.

The jury did rule that Bybee is guilty of kidnapping and other charges.

The jury deliberated for seven hours on Friday.

Bybee faced 18 felony charges that included attempted murder, kidnapping and exploitation of the elderly.

Prosecutor Karen Fraivillig said Bybee befriended 79-year-old Marcia Sohl in October 2016 when he had to Baker Act her.

Over the next few months, prosecutors say Bybee took advantage of Sohl, accessing her bank accounts and retrieving money from her account numerous times to buy items like gas.

Bybee’s sentencing date has not been scheduled.

