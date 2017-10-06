Homemade caramel apples

Equipment

8 lollipop sticks or popsicle sticks

Ingredients

8 Granny Smith apples

4 (4.51-oz.) bags soft caramels

3 Tablespoons heavy cream

Assorted toppings, such as chopped nuts, sprinkles or melted chocolate for drizzling

Directions

Wash and thoroughly dry the apples then press a lollipop stick firmly into the top of each apple. Line a baking sheet with wax paper.

Unwrap the caramels then place them in a medium saucepan set over medium-low heat. Add the heavy cream and cook the caramels, stirring occasionally, until they melt and the mixture is a smooth consistency. Reduce the heat to low.

Dip each of the apples into the caramel mixture, shaking off any excess and scraping any caramel off the bottoms of the apples. Roll the apples in your preferred toppings then place them on the lined baking sheet. Refrigerate the apples for 15 minutes or until the caramel has firmed up. Serve the apples immediately or store them in the fridge until ready to serve.