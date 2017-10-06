Hillsborough County provides recovery resources for Hurricane Maria survivors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria survivors who have come to Hillsborough County can learn about various services available to help them by visiting the same disaster recovery center that was opened for people impacted by Irma.

The DRC is located at The Regent at 6437 Watson Road in Riverview.

Doors are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. You don’t have to make an appointment.

Recovery specialists from the following agencies are there to provide resources:

Federal Emergency Management Administration

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

Florida Department of Children and Families

Florida Department of Health

Hillsborough County Aging Services

Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services

Hillsborough County Health Care Services

Hillsborough County Homeless Services

Hillsborough County Social Services

American Red Cross

Career Source Tampa Bay

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

Senior Connection from Area Agency on Aging

The type of assistance available to those affected is determined on a case-by-case basis and may include anything from grants to pay for temporary housing, home repairs, property replacement and other disaster-related needs.

You can register for assistance by:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling 800-621-3362

Downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app

