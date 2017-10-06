Hillsborough County provides recovery resources for Hurricane Maria survivors

By Published:
Downed power lines and debris are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Governor Ricardo Rossello and Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez, the island’s representative in Congress, have said they intend to seek more than a billion in federal assistance and they have praised the response to the disaster by President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Puerto Rico next week, as well as FEMA Administrator Brock Long. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria survivors who have come to Hillsborough County can learn about various services available to help them by visiting the same disaster recovery center that was opened for people impacted by Irma.

The DRC is located at The Regent at 6437 Watson Road in Riverview.

Doors are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.  You don’t have to make an appointment.

Recovery specialists from the following agencies are there to provide resources:

  • Federal Emergency Management Administration
  • U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
  • Florida Department of Children and Families
  • Florida Department of Health
  • Hillsborough County Aging Services
  • Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services
  • Hillsborough County Health Care Services
  • Hillsborough County Homeless Services
  • Hillsborough County Social Services
  • American Red Cross
  • Career Source Tampa Bay
  • Central Florida Behavioral Health Network
  • Senior Connection from Area Agency on Aging

The type of assistance available to those affected is determined on a case-by-case basis and may include anything from grants to pay for temporary housing, home repairs, property replacement and other disaster-related needs.

You can register for assistance by:

  • Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Calling 800-621-3362
  • Downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app

