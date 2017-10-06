Friday Night Blitz 10/6: Plant City vs. Armwood, Bartow vs. Hardee, Fort Mead vs. Avon Park, and more

(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting week of Friday Night Blitz! News Channel 8 Sports has all your highlights in the video above and this week’s scores are posted below.
Bloomingdale (45) – Strawberry Crest (0)
Armwood (48) – Plant City (7)
Avon Park (41) – Fort Mead (7)
Hardee (47) – Bartow (0)
