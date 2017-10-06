Friday Night Blitz 10/6: Pinellas Park vs. Lakewood, Farragut vs. Berkley Prep, Gulf vs. River Ridge, and more

(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting week of Friday Night Blitz! News Channel 8 Sports has all your highlights in the video above and this week’s scores are posted below.

Game of the Week: Lakewood (24) – Pinellas Park (14)

Mitchell (28) – Springstead (7)

River Ridge (57) – Gulf (0)

Berkley Prep (14) – Farragut (7)

