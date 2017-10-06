Florida State Fair offering flash sale admission package

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is luring visitors to the upcoming fair with a flash sale.

For only $20, you can get unlimited Midway ride’s with the fair’s combo package, which includes one admission and a ride armband.

The combo package gets you in any day and you can save up to $28.

To buy the flash sale flash sale combo package, visit the Florida State Fair Facebook page at facebook.com/floridastatefairgrounds. But you better hurry up! Only a limited amount of discounted packages are available.

The fair takes place from February 8 – 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds located at 4800 N US Highway 301 in Tampa.

