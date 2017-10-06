Florida nursing home that had 12 people die lays off all workers

Messages left on the sidewalk of the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills nursing home a day after eight people died and a criminal investigation by local agencies continued into how the rehab center allowed patients to stay without a working air condition system during the pass of Hurricane Irma through South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – A Florida nursing home that had 12 patients die after Hurricane Irma has laid off 245 workers.

The Sun Sentinel reported the layoffs Friday for the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. The facility was evacuated last month, several days after the storm damaged the electric transformer that powered the facility’s air conditioning. State officials later suspended their license, and owners eventually closed the facility permanently.

The layoffs include 79 certified nursing assistants, 37 licensed practical nurses, 23 occupational or physical therapists, 18 registered nurses, 25 environmental or laundry workers, 10 administrative assistants, five doctors, and others who worked in activities, dietary aid, engineering and supplies.

