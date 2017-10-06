Florida executes Michael Lambrix, convicted of murdering 2 after a night of drinking

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has executed an inmate convicted of killing two people after a night of drinking decades ago.

The governor’s office says Michael Lambrix died by lethal injection at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison.

He was convicted of killing Clarence Moore and Aleisha Bryant in 1983.

Prosecutors said he killed the pair outside his trailer near LaBelle, northeast of Fort Myers.

Lambrix said he was innocent.

57-year-old Lambrix had filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that his execution should be halted after Florida’s death penalty sentencing method was found to be unconstitutional.

The state has since required a unanimous jury vote in death cases.

The jury wasn’t unanimous in either of Lambrix’s death sentence decisions, but Florida’s Supreme Court has said the new rules don’t apply to cases as old as his.