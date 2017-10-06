Arrests announced in Polk sex assault case, retail theft ring

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will release details Friday morning about two separate investigations.

In October 2017, the PCSO Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Unit identified and arrested eight suspects who were working together to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandize from four Lakeland retail stores: Lowes (3600 US Hwy 98, 3525 Lakeland Highlands Rd), Home Depot (2805 US Hwy 98 North), Walmart (5800 US Hwy 98 North, 3501 South Florida Ave), and JC Penney (3800 US Hwy 98 North).

The leader of the group and three others were charged with racketeering. In all, the eight suspects were charged with several felonies and misdemeanors.

The suspects committed 34 confirmed thefts during the time frame April – September 2017, depriving businesses of approximately $6,700.00.

According to their affidavits, the “ringleader” of the organized group, 46-year-old Tina Morrison of 3130 Gardner Rd in Lakeland, worked with seven others to steal merchandise from the stores, mainly by entering the stores in the garden or automotive sections, putting items (mostly outdoor/sporting goods and tools) in shopping carts, and taking them to the return counters for gift cards in exchange for the fake “returns.”

Oftentimes, they would then use the fraudulently-obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise, and pawn that merchandise for cash at various pawn stores. Each theft, use of the gift card, and pawn transaction often occurred within a one-hour time frame.

During each return, the suspects provided the store personnel with personal identification (driver’s licenses). During each pawn transaction, the suspects provided pawn brokers with fingerprints and signatures.

We will have names and charges of all eight suspects, mugshots, and store surveillance video, at 10:00 a.m. this morning. None of the suspect have occupations (except stealing, apparently).

On Thursday evening, October 5, 2017, PCSO detectives arrested 42-year-old Julio Ruiz of Haines City, and charged him with forced sexual battery (F-1), kidnapping (F-1), burglary with battery (F-1), robbery (F-3), and tampering with evidence (F-3), in the occupied burglary with sexual battery that occurred in Haines City on Thursday evening/Friday morning, September 29, 2017. The suspect was identified through DNA left at the scene. The victim is

81 years old, and per Florida Statute 119, is confidential and exempt.

Ruiz has an extensive and violent criminal history, including: Sexual Battery, Burglary, Cocaine possession, Firearms possession, Carjacking, Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Harassment.

