96-year-old man robbed at St. Pete gas station

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – You could call it the “Chevron station shake down.” A cowardly thief robbed a 96-year-old man as he stopped for gas.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the station on Central at 48th Street.

Vivert White is a retired pastor and still gets around in his car.

When he stopped to fill up, a man gave him an unwanted pat down and made off with his cash.

A man went up to 96-year-old White and got a little too close.

“Then he comes up, ‘what about the money?’ He asked for money,” said White.

White told him he didn’t have any.

Inside the store, the “in your face” robber keeps up the conversation.

Later, he made his move.

“He touched me by my shirt pocket. ‘You got some money there.’ I didn’t try to resist him, because I didn’t know what he was all about,” said White.

The guy made off with 30 dollars. His grandson is livid.

“There’s plenty of elderly people in this community that are still vibrant and moving and going out, and for someone to feel it’s okay to attack the elderly, it’s unfortunate,” said Sherman Joseph.

White still drives his Camry around town.

He does plans to be more careful.

The Chevron store clerk heard about what happened.

“It’s kind of like, it hurt my feelings too,” said Abdul Attar.

Recovering from a recent stroke, White wants the thief to be punished.

“If a man do that to me, then what would he do to you?” he asked

The victim’s grandson said he knows people who have a pretty good idea who attacked his grandfather.

Detectives are on the case.

