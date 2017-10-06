5 key pieces of evidence lead deputies to Riverview father accused of killing daughter

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five key pieces of evidence led Hillsborough County deputies to a Riverview father who is now accused of killing his teenage daughter.

The information was revealed after Nahshon Shannon, the man accused, appeared in court Friday.

Maternal grandparents of 13-year-old victim Janessa Shannon say the details are unbearable.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said Linda Roberts, Janessa’s grandmother.

Nahshon Shannon appeared in court wearing a suicide vest after initially refusing to come to the hearing.

Deputies say he murdered Janessa and buried her in a shallow grave.

Court documents reveal a screw was found at the gravesite at the Triple Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview.

Investigators say the screw came from a shovel left in Nahshon Shannon’s garage. They also say there was dirt from the crime scene on the shovel and in his car, along with tape used to wrap Janessa’s body. Deputies say Nahshon’s DNA was found on the handle of the shovel.

“Just put him away,” said Janessa’s maternal grandfather Larry Mosley.

The documents also revealed that Janessa had cocaine and alcohol in her system. Her family believes she was forced to take it.

“She did not mess with that. She didn’t drink, she didn’t do drugs. She was a good child,” said Roberts.

Mosely made a plea Friday for the person who found Janessa’s body to come forward. He says the family wants to thank them for reporting it.

