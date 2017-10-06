2 teens, 1 adult arrested after crashing stolen car in Bradenton

By Published:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two area teens became another statistic in the statewide teen car theft epidemic.

The minors, whose names we will not disclose, were arrested along with 20-year-old Kevin Smith on multiple charges, including grand theft auto after deputies said they stole a vehicle in Bradenton early Friday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the area of 9th Street E. and 301 Blvd.

The suspects led deputies on a brief pursuit, ran a red light and struck another vehicle.

All three suspects fled the scene. Deputies caught up with them a short time later and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith and one of the teenagers sustained minor injuries.

They were all taken into custody and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, recovered stolen vehicle (carjacking), possession of cocaine / (2) vehicle crash with injuries (non-MSO vehicles)/ BPD armed carjacking.

No further details are available at this time.

